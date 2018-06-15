Riverhead Capital Management LLC Buys 4,519 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the fourth quarter valued at $1,706,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 648,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the fourth quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.56. 5,754,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,092. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

