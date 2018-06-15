M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank traded up $0.03, reaching $174.74, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,658. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.12 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.53). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $279,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,742.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at $503,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

