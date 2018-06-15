Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein traded up $0.41, hitting $73.29, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,845. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other news, Director Paul Brons sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $351,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,434.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 10,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $753,410.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,471.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

