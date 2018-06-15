Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 12,500 Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) Stock

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $265,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,817 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $189,300.99.

On Friday, June 8th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,071 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,531.53.

On Monday, June 4th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 10,445 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $223,209.65.

NYSE RIV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 20,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,415. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by pursuing a tactical asset allocation strategy and opportunistically investing under normal circumstances in closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs, and collectively, Underlying Funds).

