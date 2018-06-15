RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $799,000 in Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Stock

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co Class A in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTA stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $613.09 million during the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

