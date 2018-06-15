RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,909 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 224.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,881,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.