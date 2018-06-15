RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,708,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $868,691,000 after buying an additional 940,307 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after buying an additional 2,725,974 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,914,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,276,000 after buying an additional 1,128,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,502,000 after buying an additional 1,319,135 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 39.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,636,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after buying an additional 745,935 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognex from $62.50 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Cognex opened at $45.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $169.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

