RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,151 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,537,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,112 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $170,362,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Anthem by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,603,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,830,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 823,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,183,000 after acquiring an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,596,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,457,000 after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $241.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,421 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,767 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.