Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 130,220 Shares of Secureworks Corp (SCWX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 218.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of Secureworks worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 431,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 456,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,350. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Secureworks from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. First Analysis upgraded shares of Secureworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

