Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International opened at $69.93 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,684.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman M Keith Waddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $6,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,259,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,391,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,964 shares of company stock worth $13,052,701 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

