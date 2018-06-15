HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Buys $42,047.97 in Stock

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Robert Joseph Marino bought 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $42,047.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Marino bought 331 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,898.80.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Robert Joseph Marino bought 398 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.40.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Robert Joseph Marino bought 836 shares of HV Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,414.60.

Shares of HV Bancorp remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.17. HV Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HV Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, NOW, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial, consumer, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

