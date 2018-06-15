Robert W. Baird Increases Healthequity (HQY) Price Target to $77.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Healthequity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Healthequity traded down $0.38, hitting $79.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,194. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Healthequity will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $4,659,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $619,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,578.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,442 shares of company stock valued at $38,433,864. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Healthequity by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Healthequity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

