Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) CFO Robert William Howard Sells 31,250 Shares

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $418,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,006,809.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $186,718.75.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Robert William Howard sold 50,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $707,000.00.

Jagged Peak Energy traded down $0.07, hitting $11.42, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 2,696,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,002. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $129.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 227.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth about $15,038,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.