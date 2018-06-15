Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 240 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 240 price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, June 4th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 295 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 250.50.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine opened at CHF 219.60 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.