Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $676,000 Position in iShares S&P Global 100 Index (IOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global 100 Index (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 1,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P Global 100 Index by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Global 100 Index alerts:

Shares of IOO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,970. iShares S&P Global 100 Index has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

iShares S&P Global 100 Index Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global 100 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global 100 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.