9,303 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,979,000 after buying an additional 103,095 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,283,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy traded up $0.84, reaching $74.30, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 6,492,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,729. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

