Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,867,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of VF by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 763,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604,228 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 474,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 417,655 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,686,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. 2,793,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.