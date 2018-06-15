Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,161,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $31,608,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,115 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,144,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.38, for a total value of $2,816,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $676,004.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,906.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,962 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.24 and a twelve month high of $697.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.87 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 90.70%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

