Rocket Internet (RKET) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKET has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.80 ($34.65) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.35 ($30.64) price objective on Rocket Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.21 ($37.45).

Get Rocket Internet alerts:

Shares of Rocket Internet traded down €0.04 ($0.05), hitting €25.84 ($30.05), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 367,650 shares. Rocket Internet has a fifty-two week low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a fifty-two week high of €26.14 ($30.40).

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.