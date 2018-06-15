Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$71.00 price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B traded up C$0.17, reaching C$62.11, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 997,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$55.67 and a twelve month high of C$70.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

