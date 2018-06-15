Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,918 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Rollins worth $116,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rollins by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 925,996 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after purchasing an additional 285,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,002,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,413,000 after purchasing an additional 175,994 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Rollins by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 115,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1,571.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Rollins opened at $52.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.95 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

