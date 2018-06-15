Insider Buying: Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Insider Acquires 417 Shares of Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 417 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,915.39).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 20th, Jonathan Davis purchased 479 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £1,437 ($1,913.19).

Shares of Rotork traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06), hitting GBX 332.30 ($4.42), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 221.30 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.08).

A number of brokerages have commented on ROR. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.19) price target (up previously from GBX 311 ($4.14)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 260 ($3.46) to GBX 300 ($3.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.71 ($3.99).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

