Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Equities research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Rowan Companies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 272%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDC. ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

NYSE RDC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rowan Companies (RDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply