Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Rowan Companies posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 272%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDC. ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Rowan Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

NYSE RDC opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

