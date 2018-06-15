New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.73.

New Relic stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $803,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,530,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,166 shares of company stock valued at $29,650,300 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,139.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,042,000 after buying an additional 1,207,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,496,000 after buying an additional 340,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after buying an additional 331,291 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

