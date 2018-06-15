Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 287.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,820,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,705 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,559,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,831 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,675,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,292,000 after purchasing an additional 990,414 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,299,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7296 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

