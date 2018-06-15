Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Position Boosted by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $137,973,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $54,540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after buying an additional 171,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises traded up $0.55, reaching $114.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 115,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $2,296,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,637,649.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.