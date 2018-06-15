Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Royal Gold by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $103.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $102.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $89.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.59.

RGLD traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. 972,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $563,290.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,402.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $94,168.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,046,109 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

