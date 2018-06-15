Royal Kingdom Coin Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges (RKC)

Royal Kingdom Coin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Royal Kingdom Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royal Kingdom Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royal Kingdom Coin has a total market cap of $12,826.00 and $69.00 worth of Royal Kingdom Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003600 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00603835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00227170 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00092949 BTC.

Royal Kingdom Coin Profile

Royal Kingdom Coin’s launch date was August 13th, 2017. Royal Kingdom Coin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,700,000 tokens. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@RoyalKingdomEnterprise. The official website for Royal Kingdom Coin is www.royalkingdomcoin.com. Royal Kingdom Coin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Royal Kingdom Coin

Royal Kingdom Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royal Kingdom Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royal Kingdom Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royal Kingdom Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

