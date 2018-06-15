RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,525 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VF by 437.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VF traded down $0.13, hitting $83.90, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 40,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,403. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $89.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $78.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg sold 25,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $2,017,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

