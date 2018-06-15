Target Co. (TGT) Position Cut by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,174. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. MKM Partners set a $93.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

