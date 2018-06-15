Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 140,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.