Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

