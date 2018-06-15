Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Shaw Communications Inc Class B worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 1,002.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,025,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578,411 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,048,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,420,000 after purchasing an additional 425,693 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,331,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,633 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B in the first quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 227,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Shaw Communications Inc Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

