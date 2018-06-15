Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $58,996,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 290.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

