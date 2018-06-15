Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $73.38 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Southern worth $73,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southern by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Southern by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 407,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 91,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

SO stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

