Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.65 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709,707 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 974,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Kinross Gold worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,454,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,997,000 after buying an additional 2,386,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,846,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,127 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,644,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,978,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,382,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.74.

Kinross Gold opened at $3.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

