Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 772,385 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 172,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments opened at $18.78 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.