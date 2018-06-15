Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of FleetCor Technologies worth $79,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies opened at $205.53 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.46 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

