Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Ryder System, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ryder System from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ryder System from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of Ryder System traded up $1.66, reaching $73.12, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,938. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $135,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $67,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

