Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $135,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $67,589.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,230.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

