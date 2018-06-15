Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 187,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $85.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.46 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bennett D. Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $409,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,463.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

