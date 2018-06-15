Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.40% of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,818,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after buying an additional 476,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 139,983 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 484.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 167,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 138,760 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD by 91.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD opened at $14.10 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

In other Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD news, insider Brian Clapp acquired 2,300 shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

