RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 25,331 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT traded up $0.02, reaching $21.40, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 43,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

