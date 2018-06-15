Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,683. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,146,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,491,000 after purchasing an additional 577,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 97,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,072,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,985,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 398,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

