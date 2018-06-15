SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAF-HOLLAND in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-HOLLAND currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.67 ($22.87).

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.60 ($18.14). The stock had a trading volume of 172,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of €20.08 ($23.35).

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

