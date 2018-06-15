Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NYSE SB opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.01. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Safe Bulkers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.70 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

