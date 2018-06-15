Safe Bulkers (SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

SB has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Safe Bulkers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.70 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Safe Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Safe Bulkers opened at $3.87 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $383.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.01. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 399,141 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 97,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

