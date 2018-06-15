Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Receives News Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Safety Insurance Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.621877589533 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Safety Insurance Group opened at $87.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.68. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $89.15.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $176,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.