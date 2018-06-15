Safran (SAF) Given a €101.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €101.00 ($117.44) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Societe Generale set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.90 ($115.00).

Safran opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

