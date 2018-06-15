SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Bought by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. SAGE Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of Nexthera Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nexthera Capital LP owned 0.17% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.48, for a total value of $1,753,264.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,183,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $16,811,692. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $162.70. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,362. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

